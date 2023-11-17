AEW star deletes controversial tweet about Miro and CJ Perry's marriage

Miro and CJ Perry are one of the most 'over' couples in the world of wrestling. They have had fantastic runs in other wrestling franchises and are now signed with AEW.

Miro is on the main roster and routinely comes up in matches and feuds. He is currently in a feud with Daniel Garcia and is penciled in for a clash at the upcoming AEW: Collision.

Garcia recently has taken things a bit too far, posting on X about his interaction with Miro's real-life wife and hinting at trouble being caused in their marriage.

Garcia met Miro's wife, CJ Perry, just last week, and the tweet alluding to that ended up in Garcia's delete bin, like some others earlier:

“Better make sure you get those prenuptial agreements redeemed after the way CJ was looking at me move last week,” Garcia wrote in a now-deleted post. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Check out the screenshot below:

The now-deleted tweet.

Daniel Garcia had previously poked fun at Jim Cornette's AEW invitation discussion in a now-deleted post.

Daniel Garcia's social media game was also up for questioning a while ago. A while ago, there was a discussion about whether Jim Cornette, who has been critical of Tony Khan's company, would come to visit a Dynamite episode being held in his hometown, Louisville, Kentucky.

Garcia had a one-word thought for it, which he posted on X, and even that was deleted later on. Looks like Tony Khan should hold some sensitizing sessions about social media usage for his roster, especially Garcia.

However, the change would need to come from the top, as Khan himself has earlier posted disparaging remarks about Triple H and Vince McMahon in all the heat during the Wednesday Night Ratings War, which he lost.

Even MJF recently replied to the video of a child in a manner that only a 'mark' would be able to justify.

Expand Tweet

At the end of it all, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will want to take some disciplinary action against his fire-at-will socially-active wrestlers.

What do you think? Are AEW talent a bit too trigger-happy on social media? Tell us in the comments section below.

