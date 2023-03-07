"Does that mean House of Black killed it?" - Wrestling fans left disappointed after a popular AEW faction breaks up

AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black has been making waves in the wrestling industry lately, with their recent victory over The Elite and now according to some fans, their triumph over The Factory might have led to QT Marshall disbanding the group.
While fan theories hardly ever hold up, it is notable that the last time members of The Factory teamed up, they took on The House of Black on the December 14th episode of AEW Winter is Coming. Since then, the members have wrestled on their own, and now it seems like the aforementioned bout was their last pairing.
QT Marshall recently took to social media to officially announce the disbandment of The Factory and urged fans to keep an eye on the former faction members. Fans have since responded to his tweet, with many giving their theories on why they parted ways, with one even suggesting The House of Black was the reason why.
QT Marshall has yet to elaborate on why the faction split up, but taking into consideration that they were mainly featured on AEW DARK as enhancement talent for the other signed stars, it seems like they were already on their way out.
Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.
Many fans were wondering where Anthony Ogogo has gone since he's dissapeared from AEW television
While many of the comments seemed upset about The Factory's disbandment, many Twitter users were far more concerned about The Guv'nor's absence, who was last seen on television on the June 4th, 2021 episode of Dynamite.
During an interview with Cultaholic, Anthony Ogogo revealed that he's been booked on DARK for the past year to build experience but that he trusts Tony Khan and QT Marshall's plans for him.
"I really trust QT and Tony Khan and trust where I'm at and that they're going to bring me through at the right time and I'll get the chance when it's the right time in my development and my career. I do get frustrated because I am away from my family a lot and I am in a country that I don't like being in, working hard for this dream and I want to get these chances." (H/T: Fightful).
Now that The Factory is no more, Anthony Ogogo could end up making his return to AEW television, where he can re-establish himself as the main event star that many fans believe he is.
Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.