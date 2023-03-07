"Does that mean House of Black killed it?" - Wrestling fans left disappointed after a popular AEW faction breaks up

AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black has been making waves in the wrestling industry lately, with their recent victory over The Elite and now according to some fans, their triumph over The Factory might have led to QT Marshall disbanding the group.

While fan theories hardly ever hold up, it is notable that the last time members of The Factory teamed up, they took on The House of Black on the December 14th episode of AEW Winter is Coming. Since then, the members have wrestled on their own, and now it seems like the aforementioned bout was their last pairing.

QT Marshall recently took to social media to officially announce the disbandment of The Factory and urged fans to keep an eye on the former faction members. Fans have since responded to his tweet, with many giving their theories on why they parted ways, with one even suggesting The House of Black was the reason why.

Soce Wizard @soce @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast Sad to see this. There are too many mismatched levels in AEW. It's always signed talent vs enhancement or else megastars vs lower tier. I'd love to see more battles between equals (lower vs lower or mid vs mid), so that the result is unknown and it becomes anyone's to win @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast Sad to see this. There are too many mismatched levels in AEW. It's always signed talent vs enhancement or else megastars vs lower tier. I'd love to see more battles between equals (lower vs lower or mid vs mid), so that the result is unknown and it becomes anyone's to win

Raspy the Wannabe @TheRaspAndOnly @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW



Those early promos were great stuff. Especially the one vandalizibg the Nightmare Factory. @Mr_Freakbeast Had a ton of potential, that it never got to fully live up to. To no fault of the people in the group.Those early promos were great stuff. Especially the one vandalizibg the Nightmare Factory. @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast Had a ton of potential, that it never got to fully live up to. To no fault of the people in the group.Those early promos were great stuff. Especially the one vandalizibg the Nightmare Factory.

The.Victory.Roll @TheVictoryRoll1 @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast Wait for real!? It was just starting to feel like a complete act. That's baffling if the factory is no more, now. Does that mean House of Black killed it? @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast Wait for real!? It was just starting to feel like a complete act. That's baffling if the factory is no more, now. Does that mean House of Black killed it?

Kendall Shanahan @BeerBellyMark @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW



And if you aren’t over, don’t blame the fans. That’s on you. It is your responsibility to entertain the fans. Not the fans to bend to what you are doing. @Mr_Freakbeast The “experts” have more sway with Tony than his assistant writer? Lol. You deserve what you got then.And if you aren’t over, don’t blame the fans. That’s on you. It is your responsibility to entertain the fans. Not the fans to bend to what you are doing. @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast The “experts” have more sway with Tony than his assistant writer? Lol. You deserve what you got then. And if you aren’t over, don’t blame the fans. That’s on you. It is your responsibility to entertain the fans. Not the fans to bend to what you are doing.

Gerardo @jerryrod4 @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast If the fans don't like it, then make it better. Just because you put something out, doesn't mean we're going to be behind it 100% of the time @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast If the fans don't like it, then make it better. Just because you put something out, doesn't mean we're going to be behind it 100% of the time

Sean @queuebert_ @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast That sucks. Seems many people gave up enjoying wrestling for following self-described pundits and trying to sound pseudo-intellectual about their fandom. @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast That sucks. Seems many people gave up enjoying wrestling for following self-described pundits and trying to sound pseudo-intellectual about their fandom.

Warlock @CurtAmbrose @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast I like the group in concept, but in execution it was a bit off. You're still the best, QT! My favorite Factory moment was when you punched Billy Gunn in the mouth! @QTMarshall @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast I like the group in concept, but in execution it was a bit off. You're still the best, QT! My favorite Factory moment was when you punched Billy Gunn in the mouth! 🍑👊

QT Marshall has yet to elaborate on why the faction split up, but taking into consideration that they were mainly featured on AEW DARK as enhancement talent for the other signed stars, it seems like they were already on their way out.

Many fans were wondering where Anthony Ogogo has gone since he's dissapeared from AEW television

While many of the comments seemed upset about The Factory's disbandment, many Twitter users were far more concerned about The Guv'nor's absence, who was last seen on television on the June 4th, 2021 episode of Dynamite.

Anthony Ogogo @AnthonyOgogo Nobody looks like me, nobody walks like me, talks like me, nobody can fight like me. I beg someone to step up and fight The Guv’nor! #Money Nobody looks like me, nobody walks like me, talks like me, nobody can fight like me. I beg someone to step up and fight The Guv’nor! #Money 💰 https://t.co/QceP6Lx52D

During an interview with Cultaholic, Anthony Ogogo revealed that he's been booked on DARK for the past year to build experience but that he trusts Tony Khan and QT Marshall's plans for him.

"I really trust QT and Tony Khan and trust where I'm at and that they're going to bring me through at the right time and I'll get the chance when it's the right time in my development and my career. I do get frustrated because I am away from my family a lot and I am in a country that I don't like being in, working hard for this dream and I want to get these chances." (H/T: Fightful).

Now that The Factory is no more, Anthony Ogogo could end up making his return to AEW television, where he can re-establish himself as the main event star that many fans believe he is.

