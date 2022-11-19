"Doesn’t really understand much about the industry" - Wrestling veteran savagely roasts Tony Khan's leadership skills

Tony Khan was highly praised during the early days of AEW three years ago. However, as time passed, the wrestling world became filled with mixed emotions about All Elite Wrestling. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently made some brutal comments about the promotion's president.

Khan and Bischoff have exchanged words in the past. The WWE Hall of Famer has talked about Khan's booking skills, which did not sit well with the All Elite President.

Recently, Bischoff had asked Tony Khan to focus more on his product and conduct storylines that made sense and not rush things. Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and responded to these comments by comparing WCW to AEW.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff commented on Khan's experience and why he thinks Khan is in the pro wrestling business. Bischoff claimed that the AEW President does not know exactly what he's doing but is just a rich wrestling fan.

“Tony has a tendency to ricochet off walls and say stupid s**t because he doesn’t really understand much about the industry really. He’s a wrestling fan with a lot of money. It’s a $100,000,000 vanity project. Good for him," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Fightful]

Bischoff also continued to state that Khan does not want to be criticized:

"You’re not going to want to be criticized by people who have done it before. But that’s just human nature, I guess." [H/T Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer gives Tony Khan advice on how to tell a story

During the same interview, Eric Bischoff tried to enlighten the AEW President on how to tell a story.

He mentioned that it is essential to be aware of all possibilities and should be able to have a good structure for all the storylines.

"I would encourage Tony to look at that because it really illustrates to someone who’s never done it before how you make sure your A story, your B story, your C story, your D story all have structure and all carry out over the course of three or four months," Bischoff said. [H/T Fightful]

The AEW president is yet to respond to these comments. He is currently focused on the Full Gear pay-per-view that is scheduled to take place this Saturday.

Do you think Tony Khan is doing a good job running his wrestling promotion? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

