WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler on if he'd team up with rising AEW star 

Dolph Ziggler has responded to the idea of joining forces with his brother and AEW star Ryan Nemeth.

While Dolph Ziggler (real name Nicholas Nemeth) has been associated with WWE for over 18 years. The former NXT champion is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring workers today. His younger brother Ryan Nemeth strived hard on the indie circuit for eight years before Tony Khan signed him in 2021.

The Nemeth brothers have often thrown sarcastic pokes at each other on social media. Fans have often enjoyed brotherly jibes between the two Cleveland natives working for rival promotions.

Continuing the trend, Dolph Ziggler has recently struck another chord involving his brother.

The former WWE Heavyweight Champion recently hosted a #asktheheel interactive session on Twitter. When asked by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling about the chances of the two brothers ever teaming up, here's how Ziggler responded:

The Show Off tweeted a photo of the two brothers standing together, embedded with the Cleveland International Film Festival Selection logo. It should be noted that Ryan portrays a Hollywood Hunk character who is full of himself.

Ryan Nemeth disclosed personality contrasts between him and Dolph Ziggler

Ryan Nemeth wrestled under the NXT banner as Briley Pierce during 2012-13 before getting released. He also had a short tenure as an interviewer before trying his luck in various promotions around the world.

One of his noteworthy stints was with the Japanese promotion DDT-Pro Wrestling, where he became the Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Ryan Nemeth weighed in on being different from Dolph Ziggler despite the perpetually citied similarities:

"I’ve spent my entire wrestling career looking and dressing the exact opposite of him. He had blond hair, I dyed mine black. He wore pants, I wore shorts. No matter what I do, for a decade, any time I’m in a match, the Internet says I’m a carbon copy of him. But we’ve had pretty different lives. He was a college wrestler, I focused more on acting and writing," said Ryan.

(You can read more here)

SJD @dzbetterthanhbk 🤯 let the nemeth brothers win tag team gold, have ryan nemeth win the tnt title, and let nic nemeth (ziggler) win the aew title



#AEWDynamite Imagine this if Dolph Ziggler joins AEW🤯 let the nemeth brothers win tag team gold, have ryan nemeth win the tnt title, and let nic nemeth (ziggler) win the aew title Imagine this if Dolph Ziggler joins AEW 😳🤯 let the nemeth brothers win tag team gold, have ryan nemeth win the tnt title, and let nic nemeth (ziggler) win the aew title 🔥 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/rR6jtee4XM

The two wrestlers have been on the rise in the pro-wrestling realm. It will be interesting to see if the Nemeth brothers ever share a wrestling ring in the future.

Also watch: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs | Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles.

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dolph Ziggler eventually sign with AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi