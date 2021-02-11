"The Internet says I’m a carbon copy of him" - Ryan Nemeth on comparisons to WWE's Dolph Ziggler

Many fans have been pointing out how much AEW's Ryan Nemeth reminds them of his older brother, WWE's Dolph Ziggler. If Nemeth's reaction to that on Twitter is any indication, it's not something he's particularly thrilled about.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Nemeth admits that while there are similarities between him and the WWE Superstar, he has spent his entire career at WWE NXT trying to be the exact opposite of him.

“There are similarities. We are brothers, we are related, we were both trained by the exact same people in wrestling. We grew up wrestling for the same school together. But I will say I’ve spent my entire wrestling career looking and dressing the exact opposite of him. He had blond hair, I dyed mine black. He wore pants, I wore shorts. No matter what I do, for a decade, any time I’m in a match, the Internet says I’m a carbon copy of him. But we’ve had pretty different lives. He was a college wrestler, I focused more on acting and writing. In the past few years, to do so many of these things together is awesome. I never felt like we were competing for anything though.”

Ryan Nemeth was released by WWE and found himself in AEW many years later

Nemeth was released from WWE NXT several years ago but has recently been seen competing for AEW. Nemeth says his arrival at AEW felt like a giant reunion.

“Being there is kind of like a huge reunion. I have so many friends from [WWE] NXT or other parts of wrestling. Walking in the locker room felt like home. I went to AEW to see Amanda Huber (the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee’s wife) because I knew there was going to be a birthday for Brodie Jr. I thought I would surprise her and say happy birthday. I used to babysit him in Tampa. I wanted to say hi to her, I also secretly had my gear with me. They asked me “since you’re here do you want to wrestle?” And I said sure. I think it went well, I blacked out but I think I won (laughs). I was honored to debut on Dynamite. It felt great to be back in the ring. During shutdown I have been doing a lot of wrestling but not in front of a live crowd. It’s been a lot of stunt work or coordinating for TV shows. AEW are super into promoting creativity, very motivational and positive environment.”

This is one of those nights the *VERY SMART* INTERNET WRESTLING FANS are going to throw a Collective Mass Tantrum™️



There’s a reason I’m on tv tonight.



-HH https://t.co/ljoOVuE50P — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) February 10, 2021

