Dolph Ziggler and former WWE Superstar spotted with multiple AEW stars after Full Gear [Photo]

One of the recent releases from WWE, Dolph Ziggler, has been surprisingly spotted with some notable stars from AEW. This has just fueled speculations of the former WWE Superstar jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling.

On September 21, 2023, The Showoff was released from the Stamford-based promotion. He has currently not signed with any new promotion due to the non-compete clause that was part of his contract.

A picture surfaced on the internet which showed Dolph Ziggler spending time with some notable AEW stars. These included his brother Ryan Nemeth, Big Bill, Stokely Hathaway, Trent Beretta, and iconic announcer Justin Roberts. This was said to have taken place after the Full Gear event.

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is expected to join AEW

After his release, many expected that Dolph Ziggler's next potential destination would be AEW in order for him to reunite with his brother Ryan Nemeth.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that there was a possibility that The Showoff could show up in AEW once his non-compete clause ends in December. Many expect him to go to the promotion.

"Within wrestling Dolph Ziggler’s name has come up, but his non-compete with WWE doesn’t end until late December so it would seem impossible for it to be him, although many expect him in AEW."

That could be just in time for AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, which is set to take place on December 30. He could make his debut on that day and either confront a star or possibly reunite with his brother.

Having been in only one promotion since his debut, it would be interesting to see how he does being in his first major promotion outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

