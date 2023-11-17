A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion who was recently released by the Stamford-based promotion after spending more than a decade in the company could head to AEW soon.

The star in question is none other than Dolph Ziggler, who was shockingly released by the WWE on September 21, 2023. The Show Off signed with the company in 2004. However, he debuted as a singles star in 2008. Ziggler has won many titles in the Stamford-based promotion, including the World Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship as well as Tag Team titles.

Ziggler's release came as a shocker to many fans as they believed that he was a WWE lifer after spending 19 years with the company. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ziggler may show up in All Elite Wrestling after his no-compete clause ends on December 20, 2023.

"Within wrestling Dolph Ziggler’s name has come up, but his non-compete with WWE doesn’t end until late December so it would seem impossible for it to be him, although many expect him in AEW."

When former WWE star Dolph Ziggler gave his thoughts on possibly joining AEW

Ever since Dolph Ziggler was shockingly released by the Stamford-based promotion in September, there have been speculations about him possibly joining All Elite Wrestling, where his brother, Ryan Nemeth, also competes.

The former World Champion gave his thoughts about the AEW roster back in 2019 when he was asked whether he could be the company's next big signing:

"I wouldn't say I would be the next big signing, I'd say I would be the big signing I would have to say. But I have some other things going on at the moment but that should always be an option for anybody especially someone like me who has been around for a long time," he said.

