Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) receives two-word message from female AEW star after title win

Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) recently won the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. Following his win, the former WWE star received a two-word message from a female AEW star. The star in question is none other than Renee Paquette.

Ziggler took to Instagram after his victory and posted a photo of himself holding the title. He captioned it 'Party time' in Japanese. Underneath that, Renee sent out a special message to her former colleague from WWE.

She simply wrote:

“You’re alright.”

Renee Paquette wrote this under Ziggler's post

Dolph recently signed up with TNA (fka IMPACT Wrestling) and is also active on the independent scene, as well as being with NJPW. Given that he is active on the indie scene, we could expect him on AEW shores anytime in the near future.

Dolph Ziggler reveals he requested WWE release multiple times

Dolph Ziggler was seemingly not utilized to his potential towards the end of his WWE run. He did not have any big feuds and was not seen on the main roster.

He now revealed that he had asked for his release multiple times and that it was rejected. In an interview with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ziggler said:

“I started realizing, okay, I’m a mainstay here, I’m needed. But I got to a point where I was ready to go. I’d asked the company a few different times whether I was ready to go, and they told me I was signed, and they weren’t letting me go. So I started asking them, ‘Hey, can I start doing this, can I start something else’. So I was prepared to be done and to start exploring other avenues.”

It would have been interesting to see what could have come of Dolph's career had he left WWE earlier. He would have had no shortage of suitors, given his obvious talent inside the ring.

