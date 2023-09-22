Dolph Ziggler seemingly receives an interesting offer following WWE release

Following his release from WWE, Dolph Ziggler and his brother Ryan Nemeth received an interesting offer from AEW star Austin Gunn.

Just nine days after Endeavor took over WWE, the promotion announced the unexpected releases of several superstars, including Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Riddick Moss, and Emma. Among the list of names was former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, who had dedicated almost two decades to the promotion, leaving fans and fellow wrestlers in disbelief.

One notable wrestler who stepped forward was AEW star Austin Gunn, who wasted no time sending a message to Dolph Ziggler and his brother, Ryan Nemeth.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn kept it short to send a message to the brothers.

"sup?? @HEELZiggler @ryrynemnem," Gunn tweeted.

You can check out the tweet here.

Based on Austin Gunn's tweet, it appears that he is either inviting the brothers to join Bullet Club Gold, which consists of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Colten Gunn, or he is teasing a match between Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn against Dolph Ziggler and Ryan Nemeth in a brother vs. brother bout.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Gunn's tweet means for the future of Dolph Ziggler and Ryan Nemeth.

Dolph Ziggler's arrival was teased in AEW just a few days before he departed from WWE

The wrestling fans are abuzz after the shocking release of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler from the Stamford-based promotion.

Interestingly, before his release, AEW star Ryan Nemeth had teased Ziggler about possibly moving to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also shared a photoshopped image featuring himself and his brother holding several top titles of the promotion.

Check out his tweet below:

With Austin Gunn's tweet to Dolph Ziggler and his brother Ryan Nemeth, and with Nemeth teasing his arrival in AEW, it will be interesting to see what happens next. It remains to be seen whether Ziggler will jump to Tony Khan's promotion.

Do you want to see a brother vs. brother showdown in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star