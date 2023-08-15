Dolph Ziggler shows support for his brother Ryan Nemeth after AEW reportedly sent him home

AEW star Ryan Nemeth was recently involved in a backstage controversy which resulted in the company sending him home. Dolph Ziggler, who is the brother of Ryan Nemeth, showed support for him by sending out a tweet.

Ryan Nemeth was a part of WWE's developmental, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and went on to make appearances for NXT for a year before his departure from the company. Ryan has been having a decent run with AEW however, a recent altercation with CM Punk could be a major drawback for his career.

During his first promo after his return, CM Punk took a shot at The Young Bucks, calling them " The Counterfeit Bucks," which did not sit well with Ryan Nemeth as he has a great relationship with The Young Bucks.

Ryan tweeted that CM Punk is the 'softest man alive' which caught the attention of Punk and led to backstage conversations between the two stars. Nemeth has also been sent home from Collision tapings due to this altercation.

Dolph Ziggler came in support of his brother and sent out a Tweet telling fans to appreciate The Hollywood Hunk.

"I can’t stand that scumbag, hunk but it is #HunkAppreciationDay so I will abide & “be a hunk” how are you celebrating ?#hunkappreciationday," tweeted Ziggler.

AEW star backed off from a backstage exchange with CM Punk as he risked getting fired

AEW star Ryan Nemeth backed off from a confrontation against CM Punk as it threatened his position in All Elite Wrestling.

The incident between the two men occurred after Ryan called Punk 'the softest man alive' in a tweet. It led to a heated backstage exchange between the two stars.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, Ryan Nemeth confided in friends backstage about the confrontation and asked for advice on navigating the situation. Given Punk's higher status and popularity within the company, Nemeth chose to step back as it could have potentially put his position in All Elite Wrestling in jeopardy.

Ryan Nemeth even went as far as deactivating his account after deleting the controversial tweet.

