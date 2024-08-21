Dominik Mysterio could ditch Liv Morgan if former AEW star returns to WWE after 6-year absence

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley to join forces with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024. But he could ditch the latter if former AEW star Vickie Guerrero returns to WWE after being absent for six years.

The 56-year-old star was with WWE for around a decade and left the company in 2014. She was a prominent heel in the promotion. Her last appearance in the Stamford-based company was on the 1000th episode of SmackDown. Guerrero also worked with AEW for a while between 2019 and 2023, where she was booked as Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir's on-screen manager.

It has been six years since the WWE Universe saw Vickie. Speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker expressed his desire to see Gurrero return and work in a storyline with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

That said, WWE could bring Vickie back and the fans could see Dirty Dom parting ways with the current Women's World Champion to join hands with the veteran if she returns. Here's why:

Vickie Guerrero is the late great Eddie Guerrero's widow

Eddie Guerrero is Dominik Mysterio's role model. From copying his style to adopting his mannerisms, Dirty Dom has proved that he has the utmost respect for the late star.

Eddie had a huge influence on Dom's life and wrestling career. But the latter never got to work with the legendary in the ring.

However, Dominik was a part of the storyline where Rey and Eddie battled for his custody in 2005. If Vickie Guerrero returns to WWE, The Judgment Day star would surely want to work with someone who used to be very close to his role model.

The alliance between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan is temporary

Dominik Mysterio and Liv's romantic storyline started because Rhea Ripley got injured and had to relinquish her Women's World Championship. Mami and Dom-Dom's relationship was solid and fans loved it. But certain circumstances led WWE to improvise.

Liv joined forces with Dom because she wanted revenge on Ripley. She even took away the World Title from The Eradicator. Dominik might soon realize that she doesn't love him and is only using him to get back at Rhea.

Therefore, the realization could lead to the end of the alliance between Dominik and Liv Morgan, which could then leave the door open for a potential partnership with Vickie if she returns.

WWE could bring back Rey-Dominik storyline with a twist

The father-son storyline between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio ended when Rey defeated the former NXT North American Champion on Night One of WrestleMania 39. However, Dirty Dom still hated his father for being an absent dad.

Rey and Dom's storyline was one of the hottest angles in WWE in 2022-2023. The fans were fully invested in the angle. Considering its popularity, WWE could bring back the plot with the addition of Vickie Guerrero.

The former pro wrestling manager could act as a malicious heel who would try to make things worse between the father and son duo.

