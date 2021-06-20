"He was such a natural"-Vickie Guerrero comments on how Dominik Mysterio handled the custody storyline

In 2005, Dominik Mysterio was the subject of a long feud between his father Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The two WWE Superstars were fighting a custody battle over Dominik inside the squared circle.

The feud lasted all the way until SummerSlam, where Rey Mysterio defeated Eddie Guerrero in a ladder match to win the right to keep custody of Dominik. It was one of the most memorable storylines in Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, and now Dominik Mysterio's pro-wrestling careers.

Now, almost 16 years later, Dominik Mysterio finds himself sharing the ring with his father, as one-half of the SmackDown tag team champions.

Former WWE Superstar and the late Eddie Guerrero's ex-wife, Vickie Guerrero recently appeared on the It's Our House Podcast, where she described how Dominik Mysterio handled the whole "custody battle" storyline, referring to him as a "natural".

"He was such a natural, just like you know with my girls they were all involved with the wrestling product every Monday and Friday you know we're all watching wrestling so the kids, Dominic and my girls. It was very easy for them to follow the storylines especially when Rey and Eddie were performing. We just kind of followed suit to enjoy the storyline so Dominic was - he was incredibly talented." said Vickie Guerrero (H/T: It's Our House Podcast)

Dominik Mysterio has grown into a capable in-ring performer and should have a long and prosperous career as a WWE Superstar. It's great to know that he had that natural ability when he was a child as well.

Dominik Mysterio has been on the other end of two brutal attacks from Roman Reigns

Dominik Mysterio recently won the SmackDown Tag Team titles along with his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania Backlash. It was a huge moment, as they became the first father-son duo to win the tag titles.

Their first opponents as champions were The Usos, as the returning Jimmy Uso got Adam Pearce to make the match official following their win over the Street Profits.

Unfortunately, these matches against The Usos did not end well for Dominik, as he was brutally attacked by Roman Reigns. The same happened the following week when his father called out the Tribal Chief.

This would eventually lead to a Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship, which took place on SmackDown — one which Rey Mysterio sadly lost.

