Dominik Mysterio says he reached out to WWE veteran to seek permission for current storyline 

WWE star Dominik Mysterio has been subject to numerous comparisons ever since his debut in the promotion, but he's recently been compared to Eddie Guerrero. Despite many fans' objections, the star claims he has Vickie Guerrero's blessing to continue the angle.

After Eddie's tragic passing, Vickie quickly transitioned into an on-screen character in WWE and has since managed many wrestlers. Across her AEW career, Guerrero has mainly been the mouthpiece to former women's champion Nyla Rose.

During his recent appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, the Judgment Day star detailed his current relationship with Vickie Guerrero.

"Being able to talk to Vickie, it's been little things here and there," Dominik said. "She'll reach out and be like, 'I love what you're doing.' I'll reach out to here and go, 'Hey, hopefully this is okay.'"

Mike Rono @MikeRONO WWE seems to be recreating the Eddie Guerrero x Chyna story with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Right now Dominik even has the same haircut as Eddie WWE seems to be recreating the Eddie Guerrero x Chyna story with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Right now Dominik even has the same haircut as Eddie 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qFFoZMXSnB

Dominik continued and pointed out that he doesn't want to disrespect the Guerrero family and will continue to make sure his segments are greenlit by Vickie.

"I just never want any problems with the Guerrero family. It's all love and respect at the end of the day. Even before [the Judgment Day storyline] started, I asked someone in WWE if I could reach out to Vickie and ask her, 'Is this okay?'" (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Vickie Guerrero has decided to not continue her journey with AEW but won't be jumping over to WWE

It was recently reported that Vickie's time with AEW will officially come to an end sometime soon after both she and the promotion agreed that her contract would not be renewed. Some fans quickly called for her to return to WWE, but it seems like she has other plans.

As reported by Fightful Select, Vickie will pursue ventures outside of pro wrestling and will be working with a shopping network in a still undisclosed role. The veteran even took to social media not too long ago to share how excited she was for the latest chapter of her life.

While Guerrero will be missed for her recognizable "Excuse Me" catchphrase, it seems like she's instead doing something that will make her happier in the long run.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes