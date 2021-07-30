Domino's comment on ad airing during AEW main event between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage

The main event for AEW Fight for the Fallen featured Nick Gage and Chris Jericho battling in a hellacious No Rules bout. As is the case with all Nick Gage matches, the match featured a lot of weapons and stuff which would make the normal person squeamish. Pizza cutters, glass, chairs, light tubes met human flesh on national television.

Jericho/Gage over delivered and then some. For years we've seen major league companies bring in people with a big underground following, strip them of what makes them special, and then act like they're nothing special. This ruled because Nick Gage got to be Nick Gage. — Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) July 29, 2021

When the match headed for picture-and-picture during a commercial break, Domino's played an ad wherein a pizza was being sliced just as Nick Gage sliced open Chris Jericho's head with a pizza cutter. The timing was impeccable and it seemed almost synchronized.

Domino's were quick to dispel any such theories. Domino's claimed they had no knowledge of the occurrence and vowed to be mindful with their advertisements going forward. (H/T: Front Office Sports)

“We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward,” said Domino's spokesperson Fouracre-Petko.

The incident between Domino's and AEW will go down as one of the most hilarious picture-and-picture moments in recent television history.

Domino's are not happy, but WarnerMedia praise AEW over ratings

WarnerMedia again emails media touting the viewership success of AEW Dynamite and promoting Rampage. pic.twitter.com/ZrFqHhfuL9 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 29, 2021

Domino's might distance themselves from advertising during AEW telecasts, but WarnerMedia was delighted with AEW, even mentioning Chris Jericho and Nick Gage in their email to media entities regarding AEW's ratings.

AEW saw a third consecutive week with over 1 million viewers as the show increased its demo rating from 0.44 last week to 0.45 this week to finish atop Wednesday's cable rankings once again. AEW will be even more pleased with the ratings considering they had Chris Jericho fighting Nick Gage in the main event who isn't a household name.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,108,000 viewers on average.



582,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (about a 0.45 rating).



📊 Read more analysis and info across demos: https://t.co/eI0E5QCBFL pic.twitter.com/0Ss1oCE0qI — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 29, 2021

The email also mentioned AEW's upcoming show, Rampage, which will air on TNT starting August 13, 2021 and then on TBS starting January 2022.

AEW will hope to continue their hot streak through next week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming which will be headlined by Malakai Black making his in-ring debut vs Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho taking on Juventud Guerrera.

