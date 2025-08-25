  • home icon
  Don Callis Family Member Could Soon Win His First World Championship

Don Callis Family Member Could Soon Win His First World Championship

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 25, 2025 14:31 GMT
Don Callis is a part of AEW (Image via Don Callis
Don Callis is a part of AEW (Image via Don Callis' X)

A top AEW star, who is currently a part of The Don Callis Family, has recently made significant strides outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. This might lead to a potential World title win following a huge announcement.

The aforementioned star in question is Konosuke Takeshita. He recently defeated EVIL in the finals of NJPW's G1 Climax to win the tournament crown, despite major interference from the House of Torture members.

After etching a highly remarkable accolade in professional wrestling, Takeshita has set his sights on the richest prize in New Japan Pro Wrestling. As announced by the promotion, Don Callis's soldier will challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling event on October 13.

However, his opponent is yet to be decided. Konosuke Takeshita will face the winner of the match between the reigning champion, Zack Sabre Jr., and Ren Narita at the upcoming NJPW Destruction event on September 28.

Another Don Callis Family Member provided a health update

Apart from Konosuke Takeshita, Don Callis' faction has other top and emerging stars. However, one of them is currently on the sidelines and provided a health update. The aforementioned wrestler is the 41-year-old AEW star, Brian Cage. He had formed an alliance with fellow stablemate, Lance Archer, and the duo were reportedly set to challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The Machine, however, suffered a knee injury during his match against former WWE superstar Chris Masters at an event on March 20 and has been out of action since then. Following that, Cage underwent knee replacement and recently dropped clips from his rehabilitation on social media.

"Doing the most every day to get back to my best. Can we talk about or appreciate the leg veins still popping on first slide. More veins than needles on the last slides, which there's quite a lot!" wrote Cage in the caption.

While one of Callis' superstars is on his way to possibly becoming World Champion, it remains to be seen when the other will be cleared for in-ring action.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

