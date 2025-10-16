  • home icon
Don Callis reacts to his doppelgänger showing up on AEW Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 16, 2025 11:34 GMT
AEW Don Callis
Don Callis reacts to his duplicate on AEW Dynamite (Source-Callis on X)

A lookalike of the top AEW manager, Don Callis showed up on Dynamite, and Callis reacted to the same. Callis also made a huge claim regarding his faction in his social media message.

After spending decades in the pro wrestling industry, Don Callis made his move to All Elite Wrestling a few years back as an onscreen manager. He was a mouthpiece of The Elite faction for a few years before forming his own faction, 'Don Callis Family,' which currently has a lot of members. He is quite active on social media as well.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, a doppelganger of Don Callis showed up in the crowd. The duplicate adapted Callis' bald look with the suits, glasses, and scar on his forehead as well. The Invisible Hand took notice of his doppelganger on Dynamite and reacted to it on X with the following claim:

"EVERYONE WANTS TO SLURP THE ADONIS GENETIC SLURPEE THAT IS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY."

Don Callis on adding an ex-WWE star to his AEW faction

Two weeks ago, on Dynamite, the ex-WWE star, Andrade El Idolo made his surprising AEW return following his recent release from the Stamford-based promotion. Andrade attacked Kenny Omega just upon his return and was unveiled to be the newest member of the Don Callis Family.

While already having so many wrestlers in his faction, Don Callis opened up on adding a returning Andrade El Idolo into the mix as well. Taking to the X social media platform recently, Callis explained why El Idolo fits his family:

"ANDRADE FITS THE DON CALLIS FAMILY TO A TEE!! GREAT ATHLETE, SUPERIOR GENETICS INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTUD WRESTLER WHO HAPPENS TO HATE DUMB F**K KENNY OMEGA. TYSON SMITH MUST BE PUT ON THE GROUND"

However, Andrade El Idolo has not been on TV since his return. Fans will have to wait and see when he will be seen with the Don Callis Family on TV.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
