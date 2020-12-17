Don Callis says he and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega are willing to work with Chris Jericho again

This afternoon, IMPACT Wrestling held their latest edition of Press Pass for the media with executive, Don Callis. He took the call live from Jacksonville, Florida at the site of AEW Dynamite, where he will appear alongside Kenny Omega for his match tonight against Joey Janela.

During the call, Callis fielded questions from the members of the media all around the world, from IMPACT, to AEW, to New Japan Pro Wrestling. But perhaps, his response to the question about his longtime friend Chris Jericho was the most interesting.

Don Callis calls AEW wrestler Chris Jericho his oldest friend in the wrestling business

Since he was now doing things with AEW and Kenny Omega, Callis was asked if there was a chance that Chris Jericho would be brought into these plans in the future. Callis shared his personal feelings about Jericho as a response.

"I have a very small group of people that I consider my friends. Chris Jericho and I've been friends for 30 years he's my oldest and closest friend in this business. And Chris and I, we talked business because Chris is brilliant he really is brilliant and me, I think Chris Jericho may go down as the greatest all-around performer and entertainer in the history of the business. I think Kenny Omega will go down as the greatest wrestler in the history of the business and I think I will go down as the greatest revolutionary high-level thinker in the history of the business that's three guys from Winnipeg so that's pretty cool. So just as I did in 2017-18, with New Japan Pro Wrestling, when I put together the match that changed the entire wrestling business. My idea, my execution, Jericho versus Omega at the Dome the match that Tony Khan said made him think wow I think something could happen with pro wrestling."

Callis would then go on to once again take credit for the birth of AEW and imply that the main reason Jericho was included in things, to begin with, was that the former AEW World Champion is his friend. He stated that he and Omega would absolutely work with him again, because that's the kind of things he does for his friends and family.

"We gave birth to AEW with that match in the mind of the invisible hand, Don Callis, we got that. And I included my friend, Chris Jericho, in that idea not just because Chris Jericho, made it work. Chris Jericho, some massive star, but also because he's my friend. So now as I find myself as the most talked about, non-wrestling person in the business and Kenny Omega is the most talked-about wrestler. Of course, we would both be open to helping Chris out by, you know, having him in a situation where he could benefit from what Kenny and I are doing right now because that's what Don Callis does for his friends and family."

Says he and Kenny would “be open” to "helping Chris out,” whatever that could mean. #IMPACT #IMPACTonAXSTV #HardToKill — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) December 16, 2020

