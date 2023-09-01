Don Callis says he will "slit" the throat of a WWE veteran in a hilarious interaction

Top AEW manager Don Callis seemingly threatens a WWE veteran in a hilarious interaction on Twitter.

The veteran in question is Lance Storm, who worked in Vince McMahon's company from 2001 to 2005 before transitioning into a coach and backstage producer. The veteran is now signed to IMPACT Wrestling as a producer.

Over on Twitter, Don Callis had a fun interaction with Lance Storm after he seemingly accused Callis of being a 'killer.'

"STFU you stooge or I will come to your house and a slit your.... never mind," tweeted Callis.

Expand Tweet

Jim Ross believes WWE made a mistake in the booking of Don Callis

WWE is no stranger to messing up some superstar's rise to the top of the mountain, and Jim Ross believes that Don Callis is one of them.

Callis is more recognizable for his role as a manager nowadays, notably working alongside Kenny Omega. The veteran had a tenure in Stamford-based promotion during the late 90s as The Jackyl, where he led The Truth Commission faction. He also managed both The Oddities (Earthquake & Kurrgan) and The Acolytes (The APA).

On an episode of Grilling JR, the veteran criticized the company for misusing Don Callis.

"We didn't do a good job then, in my opinion, of maximizing the minutes for Don Callis. It was a mistake on how he was handled there. That might have been partially Don's situation. Nonetheless, talented dude and we kind of blew it with him in that era, I thought." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Expand Tweet

What are your favorite Don Callis moments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here