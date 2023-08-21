Ex-WWE star reacts to stepping in the ring with The Rock

When The Rock was part of WWE's roster as a full-time performer, he was one of the biggest draws. In the summer of 2001, he became WCW World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Booker T at SummerSlam.

Even after he returned in 2011, seven years after he last wrestled a match, the fans welcomed him back with open arms. Naturally, the vast majority of viewers would like to see The Rock again on WWE TV.

Lance Storm recently reacted to a post that highlighted his match against The Great One on Monday Night RAW on August 20, 2001. He wrote on his social media handle:

"Always fun going 1 on 1 with the great one."

The Rock's run with the global juggernaut may have been short-lived when compared to many other legends. However, he remains one of the biggest box office draws for the company.

His last match to date remains a six-second contest against Erik Rowan at WrestleMania 32. The 2016 edition of the Show of Shows is one of the highest-grossing events of all time.

Grayson Waller says he has "moved on" from a WWE match against The Rock

Despite keeping away from television, The Rock has often found time to interact with superstars online, including most recently, SmackDown's newest import, Grayson Waller. The latter called out the legend for ruling out wrestling despite being "unemployed."

The Aussie Icon had some things to say about the legend on The Babyfaces Podcast. Waller even blurred lines with kayfabe as he felt The Rock's return could have been against him, after which the Samoan could have given fans the blockbuster showdown with Roman Reigns:

"I was over The Rock three seconds after he tweeted me with some mediocre response. I was trying to help him out. I went out of my way to go there to make the Rock relevant in WWE again. Obviously, he's a huge global superstar, everyone knows The Rock, he's probably the most well-known professional wrestler of all time, but when it comes to WWE, it's all about 'what have you done for me lately?'"

Waller further claimed that The Brahma Bull has no intention of stepping in the ring with the newer stars as the latter may not be able to keep up.

