WWE Superstar slams The Rock, says he has "moved on" from a potential money match

Despite so much hype surrounding The Rock's WWE return to face Roman Reigns earlier this year, the legend did not show up at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 39. Their bout is still a possibility, but it ultimately depends on whether The Brahma Bull wants to step into the squared circle again.

Grayson Waller's recent comments on The Rock being "unemployed" owing to the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes sent shockwaves across the wrestling universe. Many even believed that Waller could force the Attitude Era megastar to make a comeback. However, it didn't pan out that way.

The 33-year-old SmackDown star discussed The People's Champion once again on The Babyfaces Podcast, during which he name-dropped Roman Reigns and the potential blockbuster match vs. The Rock. Here's what the braggadocious Aussie had to say:

"I was over The Rock three seconds after he tweeted me with some mediocre response. I was trying to help him out. I went out of my way to go there to make the Rock relevant in WWE again. Obviously, he's a huge global superstar, everyone knows The Rock, he's probably the most well-known professional wrestler of all time, but when it comes to WWE, it's all about 'what have you done for me lately?'"

Grayson Waller claimed that he was trying to ease The Rock in, as a storyline with The Bloodline and a subsequent showdown with The Tribal Chief is inevitable:

"The Rock is at a stage in his life where he knows if he gets back in the ring, all these young, hungry guys, we're not going to sit down and show him the respect. We want to fight. I don't think The Rock wanted to fight me. I've moved on. I gave him his opportunity. He had the chance for the Grayson Waller rub, he didn't take it, so I'm going to give that opportunity to someone else," said Waller. [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns reacts to a potential match against the WWE Attitude Era star

The Rock's return is a tiresome wait for plenty of fans. During a recent interview with ESPN's First Take, Roman Reigns addressed the speculations surrounding the return of The Great One. When asked if the latter could dethrone him, Reigns was dismissive of the prospect:

"We don't see it, no. I mean, that's what this past year, [a] year and a half, has been, contenders from everywhere. Brock Lesnar, [and] John Cena, they come from Hollywood, they come from other sports, Logan Paul, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter anymore. Head and shoulders above everybody. It's not even funny anymore," replied Reigns. [H/T: Hindustan Times]

It's strange that despite quietly retiring from in-ring competition in 2019, The Rock is yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Will the wrestling world ever witness the first-time-ever showdown between the Samoan superstars?

