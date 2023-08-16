Former WWE Champion had mad rap skills, "roasted" The Rock, says Hall of Famer

The Rock may be one of the greatest talkers in WWE history. But when it comes to his storyline with another all-timer many years ago, one can safely say that the legend met his match.

Between 2011 to 2013, The Rock and John Cena had an extended rivalry that culminated with the latter winning the WWE Championship from The Brahma Bull. Booker T believes The Cenation Leader's roast was superior.

To refresh your memory, both the superstars played to their strengths heading into the Show of Shows in 2012, with Cena rapping about The Great One. While speaking about the PG Era's poster boy on The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker T couldn't contain himself as the latter is convinced he is a hell of a rapper:

"Cena roasted The Rock when it came, you know, to the battle," Booker said. "Cena was just that good, he was just that good. He didn't have to write it. He was a lyricist, he was unbelievable, seriously."

Furthermore, Booker even recalled witnessing John Cena rap during BET's music video show, "106 & Park," stating:

"I saw him on BET, I was on BET with him..." Booker said. "And this son of a gun did a freestyle. Literally, in front of everybody. And I was like...he was the blackest dude in the room. I'm serious. By the end of the day, I was like, 'Wow.' So impressive." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

John Cena and the WWE Hall of Famer are no strangers to one another

Prior to Cena becoming a 'made man' in the Stamford-based promotion, he had a successful run with the US title. During this time, he had a best-of-seven series with Booker T.

In 2004, both superstars faced each other at SummerSlam and at the No Mercy premium live event, with Cena picking up the w both times.

John Cena has not wrestled since the Show of Shows earlier this year, where he came up short against Austin Theory for the US title. Almost unanimously, the WWE Universe is awaiting the return of the 16-time World Champion.

Who should John Cena step into the ring with next in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here