"Don't even know why this match existed" — 58-year-old legend slams Chris Jericho's protégé for recent outing on AEW Dynamite

AEW's roster has come under fire again, this time directed at two stars in the women's division.

The two stars in question are Willow Nightingale and Anna Jay AS. While Anna Jay has been in the Promotion for a significant period of time, Willow became All Elite in October this year. Prior to her official signing, she faced some major names like Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill to put up a number of notable performances.

However, Konnan is seemingly unimpressed with both Willow Nightingale and Anna Jay AS. On his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran expressed bewilderment over the recent booking.

"I think Anna Jay is still very green. They put her in a match too long. Willow Nightingale's gotten a little bit better but she's not that much better, and I don't even know why this match existed." (14:54 - 15:05)

It remains to be seen how their storylines will progress next.

Konnan has criticized another wrestler from the AEW women's division

With Willow Nightingale and Anna Jay AS having failed to impress Konnan, Julia Hart has also joined the same list.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the wrestling veteran pointed out how the House of Black was on the right track, despite Julia Hart being a weak link.

"The [House of Black] came out who I think looks cool as s**t. Brody King, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. I think they are money. The chick [Julia Hart], she does not impress me at all. They were very cool, so that was about the only cool thing about this thing." [11:07 - 11:27]

Julia Hart has also appeared in singles matches on AEW Dark, taking down stars like Alice Crowley and Tiara James. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how she plays her role in the House of Black in the coming weeks.

