"Don't even think about it AEW," "Tony no" - Fans react after major star sends open invitation to Goldberg for another retirement match

A top AEW star has sent out an open invitation to Goldberg to have another retirement match, and fans are not happy about it. They have made their intentions clear on what they want to see.MJF is known as one of, if not the most, confrontational names in AEW and rightfully so. He has never backed down from getting under the skin of people, and he did so once again when he took aim at Goldberg recently.The WWE Hall of Famer had his final match in WWE, where he was defeated by Gunther. After the match, he expressed that he could still have another match. MJF then took it upon himself to call him out and said that he could have a match with him. However, he said that he will end up destroying him.The fans were quick to voice their disapproval of this potential match and took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their feelings. One fan told Tony Khan not to even think about it, while others claimed that they were happy with Goldberg having his final match against Gunther. There were a few, though, who felt Goldberg showing up in the Jacksonville-based promotion could cause them to watch AEW again.Fans reacted to MJF challenging Goldberg [Credit: Fan reaction on X]Jonathan Coachman says MJF should be the Roman Reigns of AEWFormer WWE name Jonathan Coachman has revealed that he thinks MJF should be the top star in All Elite Wrestling, as Roman Reigns is in WWE.He was speaking on The Coach &amp; Bro Show when he pointed out Maxwell’s recent stint in Hollywood and said:“Happy Gilmore 2 is coming out Friday. Who’s one of the main stars of Happy Gilmore 2? MJF. If I’m AEW, I am lighting up everything I have to make MJF a bigger star than I am right now. I’m going to turn him into the Roman Reigns of WWE.”Many feel that was a great suggestion, and one will be hoping that Tony Khan could maybe give it some thought.