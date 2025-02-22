"Don’t even think about it, Tony," "Confronting Mercedes at Revolution" - Fans erupt after former champion reportedly parts ways with WWE

Fans believe that AEW may have found the next big rival for Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks). This would come in the form of an individual whose contract with WWE has just come to an end.

Carmella spent 12 years with WWE. She competed under NXT for three years before eventually making it to the main roster. She then became the Inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner and got to successfully cash in, beginning her one and only Women's Championship reign.

It was reported by PWNexus and Fightful Select earlier today that Mella's contract with the promotion has just expired. The last TV match she was in was back in March 2023 against Bianca Belair on an episode of WWE RAW. Carmella went on hiatus that year as she and Corey Graves welcomed a son to their family.

Fans had mixed opinions on her potentially making a move to AEW. Some were not too amused with the idea, while others felt that she may not be willing to jump ship. Some recognized her value and hoped that Tony Khan could bring her in.

Other fans believed she could be a great person to eventually put in a feud with Mercedes Moné. The CEO has been on a roll, as she remains undefeated after almost nine months since her AEW in-ring debut. One hoped Carmella would confront Moné at Revolution a few weeks from now.

Fans' reactions to the report

Carmella recently shared a health update amid her hiatus from WWE

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion has not been seen in the ring for almost two years. Apart from her pregnancy at the time, it seems she has also been dealing with an array of injuries.

Earlier this month, she provided a health update on her Instagram story. She revealed that she has gone through several consultations, rehabilitation, and procedures for her foot injury but is still feeling it after 14 months.

"EMGs, MRIs, Spine Specialists, Neurologists, Physical Therapy. Just a few of the things I've been up to lately trying to get this foot better. No one prepares you for the injuries you can sustain while giving birth. No one talks about it. But here I am, living it 14 months later," wrote Carmella.

It is unclear what Carmella's future in wrestling will be moving forward. She may have let her WWE contract run its course due to her injuries, but it's her call whether she'll decide to return to the ring or possibly look for opportunities in another company.

