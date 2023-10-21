"Don't ever quit" – WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Sting after recent retirement announcement

A WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion has reacted to wrestling veteran Sting's announcement this past week on Dynamite about retiring at AEW Revolution 2024.

The name in question is none other than Booker T, who worked with Sting during their time in IMPACT Wrestling. The 64-year-old veteran debuted in All Elite Wrestling back in 2020 and has put on incredible performances in his matches, which has been praised by fans all around the world.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Sting's upcoming retirement match in February 2024:

"I'm glad for him," Booker said. "I'm glad he's finally gonna hang it up and be able to, you know, move on to what's next. You know at 65, that's like senior citizen, AARP stuff, man. Grandpa stuff. I don't know, man. It's mixed emotions, you know, because I think he's retiring, it's gonna be great, but I think it's something, honestly, that's well overdue. To have done this thing your whole life and then when you walk away from it, you know, it's hard to walk."

Booker continued:

"I'm gonna tell you right now. He might not want to retire. He might want to just say man, I'm just, you know, I ain't gonna say I'm ever going to retire. I might just want to go walk away and leave the business, but retire? I wouldn't say that because I'm gonna tell you right now, sitting at home, becoming an old man, receding. It can get lonely. I say stay in the ring, Sting. Don't retire. Don't quit. Don't ever quit. That's what wrestlers do. That's just, that's me. That's my opinion on it. I wouldn't retire if I was you Sting. I would stay in the ring forever. Take bumps. Fly off of stuff (he laughs)." [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

WWE veteran gives his thoughts on Sting's retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Sting announced that he will be retiring at AEW Revolution 2024 this past week on Dynamite. Former WWE manager, Dutch Mantell, recently weighed in on the announcement on his podcast.

Dutch Mantell spoke about Sting's current run in AEW and gave his thoughts on his retirement promo:

"It was okay. People liked it. They like to see Sting. He said in there that he's not made for some kinds of matches. I tell you what he's not made for, diving off ladders onto tables. That almost killed him, and it had to be his idea to do that. And I think the people felt a little sorry for him, really. He is trying to do stuff that he really wouldn't be doing back in his prime." [1:34 - 1:37]

