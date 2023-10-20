"Don't get too far up your own a**" - Chris Jericho addresses WWE's victory over AEW

Chris Jericho recently addressed WWE's ratings victory over AEW when NXT and Dynamite went head-to-head on October 10, 2023.

The companies left no stone unturned to win the battle for television ratings supremacy. While WWE brought the legends, John Cena and The Undertaker, to the developmental brand, the Jacksonville-based company held a pay-per-view-like show with a buy-in (pre-show) featuring high-stakes title and non-title matches. NXT won the ratings battle by garnering 921,000 viewers compared to Dynamite's 609,000 viewers.

During an interview with The Messenger, Chris Jericho said the Stamford-based company cannot bring superstars like John Cena, The Undertaker, and Cody Rhodes on a routine basis as nobody wants to work on WWE's secondary show. The Ocho added that WWE might have had fun beating the Jacksonville-based company, but it was not a big deal. Jericho claimed Tony Khan could have brought in big names like Snoop Dog and Mike Tyson, but he didn't and relied on AEW's talent.

The former AEW World Champion added that Dyamite was a better show that night, which was all that mattered, and that WWE didn't do a good job at crushing them.

"So, don't get too far up your own a** because you didn't do that good of a job as far as crushing us. And our show was better than theirs, quite frankly. So, it doesn't bother me. It's competition, man. It's good for the fans, it's good for the companies," Chris Jericho said. (H/t The Messenger)

Chris Jericho comments on Tony Khan's social media posts targeting WWE

After Dynamite's loss to NXT, Tony Khan took to Twitter (X) and posted a series of tweets targeting the Stamford-based company.

The posts ranged from comments on Cena and Undertaker garnering less than one million views for the show to blaming WWE for causing Tony mental distress during his mother's illness.

During the interview with The Messenger, Chris Jericho talked about Khan's rant against WWE:

"I learned years ago that bosses are going to be bosses, and billionaires are going to be billionaires. I've been working for billionaires for 25 years. At this point, you can't control Tony Khan. He's going to do what he wants to do and God bless him. He created this company. He runs this company. He also grew up in the social media era. I'm not going to tell him, 'Take your phone away,' because he's my boss. Say what you want. Whatever. I think it'd be worse if I said that stuff because I'm not the boss, you know? Tony Khan owns AEW. He can do what he wants. I'm not going to tell him no," Chris Jericho said. (H/T The Messenger)

