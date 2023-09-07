"Don't hire Phil" - Former WWE Writer reveals suggestions professional wrestlers gave him

CM Punk's tale is getting murkier as newer headlines hit the news. With him out of the AEW and his bad blood with WWE already, there is one question that stands unanswered.

Where will CM Punk go from here professionally? That question becomes all the more moot, with a former WWE writer saying that professional wrestlers have now started cautioning others against hiring Punk. Freddie Prinze Jr., who wrote for WWE programming for two years, from 2008 to 2010, is also one of the rare writers to make an appearance on the show. On his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, he talks about his experience while talking to other wrestlers about starting his own company.

"I have talked about the federation I want to start here. And I spoke to professional wrestlers and said "Hey, would you help me out if I am doing this?' I am not joking. Every singer wrestler that I reached out to, but one, said "Anything you need, I would love to help you, just don't hire Phil' And this is over ten. It's over ten. And only one didn't say anything, and I don't know how they feel about the guy." [H/T Wrestling With Freddie]

Fans think Michael Cole has given a clue about CM Punk returning to the WWE

Michael Cole, who has been commentating on matches for a while now, made an AEW reference on WWE programming recently, initiating the conversation that WWE is at least referencing the AEW incident of CM Punk and Jack Perry.

On Monday Night RAW, when Jey Uso returned, Cody Rhodes said that he had pulled some strings for the return, Cole said that Cody had been EVP and could get things done, hinting at his stint with AEW. It's pretty rare for WWE to comment on any storyline aspects that a wrestler has enjoyed on another wrestling organization, so fans were of the thought that this was done to hint at Punk returning to WWE.

What do you think? Will the Voice of the Voiceless return to WWE? Tell us in the comments section.

