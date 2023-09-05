"There’s the first CM Punk return clue", "Shots fired" - Fans left in utter disbelief as Michael Cole makes major AEW reference on WWE RAW

Wrestling fans on Twitter were left in disbelief after WWE's Michael Cole made a major reference to Cody Rhodes' former AEW role during Monday Night RAW.

The surprising reference came during Jey Uso's entrance, as he made his first appearance on RAW after leaving SmackDown due to a fallout with his Bloodline family. It was Cody Rhodes who revealed on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback that he had pulled some strings to bring Jey to Monday nights.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Michael Cole's comment during Jey's entrance. Cole mentioned that Cody Rhodes used to be an EVP and that he had the influence to make things happen. This was a nod to Rhodes' past role as an Executive Vice President in AEW.

Fans on Twitter saw this as a shot fired at AEW, highlighting the ongoing competition between the two promotions. Some fans said this was the first clue to a potential CM Punk return to WWE, given the rumors surrounding interest in his return.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer gave his opinion on CM Punk's departure from AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has weighed in on the controversial release of CM Punk from All Elite Wrestling. Punk's journey in AEW came to an abrupt end following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, leading to his termination with cause.

CM Punk's sudden departure from AEW, announced just one day prior to the All Out pay-per-view, created significant buzz in the wrestling world. The timing was particularly noteworthy since both Collision and All Out took place in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

During a live stage show as part of Premier Streaming Networks' Starrcast 6, Jim Ross was asked about how he would have handled the CM Punk situation.

"I don't have any idea. I don't have all the facts – neither do you. Bottom line is, it happened. The show must go on, folks. And that's up to these young men and women tonight to get in a huddle and give each other support and bust their a** for the greatest show that people never expected," said JR.

Tony Khan announced his decision in a video message at the start of Saturday night's Collision, stating that he felt his life was in danger backstage at All In.

What are your thoughts on Michael Cole's line on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena