Cody Rhodes' AEW role suddenly mentioned live on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes' former AEW role was suddenly mentioned live during WWE RAW this week.

A couple of weeks ago, Jey Uso shocked the world when he announced that he was quitting SmackDown and WWE after having a fallout with his Bloodline family. Since then, Jey hasn't been seen on television. However, at Payback, Cody Rhodes announced on The Grayson Waller Effect that he pulled some strings and got Jey Uso on RAW.

Tonight, on the red brand, Jey kicked off the show. During his entrance, WWE commentator Michael Cole mentioned that Cody used to be an EVP. Thus, he could get things done.

"Cody Rhodes used to be an EVP, I guess he can get things done," said Cole.

This mention refers to Cody's days in AEW when he helped jumpstart the company along with The Elite. He served as Executive Vice President of the promotion till his departure last year.

Although it was a subtle mention, it was clear what Michael Cole was talking about when he mentioned the American Nightmare's past. It will be interesting to see if this is a one-off mention or continues in the upcoming days.

What do you think is next for Cody? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

