"Don't just get hurt" - Former world champion sends Kenny Omega a heartfelt message ahead of his major title match

Kota Ibushi has sent a heartfelt message to Kenny Omega ahead of his return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Omega is a former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, and he'll challenge Will Ospreay for the same title this time. This will be his return to NJPW for the first time in five years and his first match since losing to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Omega and Ibushi were part of the Golden Lovers tag team. Together, the duo competed in DDT Pro-Wrestling and also reunited in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They were also part of the Golden Elite group with The Young Bucks.

Taking to Twitter, Kota Ibushi shared a photo of himself with the rest of The Golden Elite:

"Kenny. Please do your best. Don't just get hurt, just that. . Win only! CHANGE THE WORLD," he wrote. [Google translated the quote]

Check out the tweet below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Miami Dolphins play the New York Jets this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sport's pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Kenny Omega received major backlash from Will Ospreay ahead of their match

Ahead of Will Ospreay's match against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion took digs at his opponent at the press conference.

Ospreay went off on the AEW star in a promo that caught the attention of everyone in the pro wrestling world. He said:

"Listen to me. I don't understand why anyone would want to watch clap crowd wrestling. I don't know anyone that wants to watch that but people turned up and for that I had to fight and for you to sit there and belittle me, you fu**ing c**t. How fu**ing dare you?"

Ospreay further took digs at Kenny Omega for trying to "belittle" him. He added:

"You have not the slightest idea on what I've gone through. My best friend fu**ing died, and I had to watch his funeral through a fu**ing iPad, bruh. How dare you sit there and belittle anything that I've fu**ing done to try and help?" he said.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX



The world is watching. Your company is relying on you. I’ve been here too many times to count. I feel nothing.



It’s time to rise up or fall and learn the most valuable lesson of your career.



@njpwworld



#njpw

#njwk17 twitter.com/njpwglobal/sta… NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Watch LIVE in English ONLY on



Full card, preview:



#njpw #njwk17 Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega is just over FOUR DAYS AWAY!Watch LIVE in English ONLY on @njpwworld Full card, preview: njpw1972.com/139641 Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega is just over FOUR DAYS AWAY!Watch LIVE in English ONLY on @njpwworld!Full card, preview: njpw1972.com/139641#njpw #njwk17 https://t.co/VZNOU5kbqP Do you feel the pressure yet, Will?The world is watching. Your company is relying on you. I’ve been here too many times to count. I feel nothing.It’s time to rise up or fall and learn the most valuable lesson of your career. Do you feel the pressure yet, Will? The world is watching. Your company is relying on you. I’ve been here too many times to count. I feel nothing. It’s time to rise up or fall and learn the most valuable lesson of your career. @njpwworld #njpw #njwk17 twitter.com/njpwglobal/sta…

Following their heated promo ahead of the match, fans will be eager to see who among the two stars emerges victorious with the title.

Who do you think will win? Sound off in the comments below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes