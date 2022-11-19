"Don't know why they don't pull the trigger on that kid" - WWE veteran dissects Tony Khan's booking of 23-year old on AEW (Exclusive)

Tony Khan's recent booking decisions have perplexed a WWE veteran, with regard to one particular rising AEW star.

The wrestler in question is Hook, the son of the legendary superstar Taz. Ever since his debut in the Jacksonville-based Promotion on the December 16, 2020 episode of Dynamite, he has maintained an undefeated streak. His in-ring moveset has also gained him a dedicated fan base, as he utilizes a variety of submission moves and technical maneuvers to overcome his opponents.

Speaking about Hook on the latest episode of Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell discussed how he believes the rising star deserves a serious angle.

"The match with Hook, very very good. What is his record now? [16-0] I don't know why they don't pull the trigger on that kid, and do an angle with him. I mean a serious angle. I mean I think that would get him some heat if they put it on Dynamite and put it on Rampage, and put it back on Dynamite, and follow it through weekly. That's how you get heat on guys. So I don't understand it." (44:05 - 44:38)

The AEW star Hook was previously compared to a WWE Superstar

While Hook is certainly on a dominant run, he still falls short in comparison to WWE star Dominik Mysterio, according to Disco Inferno.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated the following:

"Definitely Dominik [Mysterio]. Okay, because number one, I heard a little birdie tell me [an inside source] that Hook isn't really that invested in pro wrestling as you would think. I heard he wants to get into fashion design (...) But Dominik is invested [in Wrestling], and he's just getting better, and he's got arguably right now more heat than anybody on any show," Inferno said. (0:23)

Only time will tell if Hook will surpass the WWE star in terms of popularity in the future.

