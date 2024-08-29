"Don't pressure him” - AEW star reacts to fan urging Batista to come out of retirement

WWE veteran Batista is best known for his three stints in the Stamford-based company. His first run lasted from 2000 to 2010, in which he won numerous prestigious titles. He wrestled in the company again in 2014, where he main-evented WrestleMania in a triple-threat match against Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan. His last match was against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

Batista has officially retired from professional wrestling. However, in a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the 55-year-old revealed that he genuinely misses it. He added that he does not intend to make a return because it will simply hamper his in-ring career's "storybook ending." After this interview was released, fans began urging the former World Heavyweight Champion to come out of retirement. Interestingly, AEW star Max Caster had a response to this situation.

Caster addressed himself as "the Best Wrestler Alive ™️" and said the former Evolution member is afraid to lock horns with him. When a fan booked them in a hypothetical match, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion asked him not to pressure Batista to wrestle again because "wrestling isn't for everyone."

"Don’t pressure him. Wrestling isn’t for everyone. And I’m the Best Wrestler Alive ™️"

Batista wants to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

In the above-mentioned conversation between Batista and Chris Van Vliet, the 2014 Royal Rumble match winner revealed that he wants to be a WWE Hall of Famer. He got the opportunity to be inducted a few years back. However, since he was filming in South Africa, the endeavor didn't happen.

"Eventually, I will. I want to. And there was a good opportunity for me to go in a couple of years ago, and I agreed to do it. Hunter [Triple H] asked me to do it. And I said, 'Yeah, of course.' And but it was here in LA, and I thought it was perfect. It was storybook, because I won my first title here in LA. We couldn't figure it out because I was working on a film I was in South Africa, so logistically, we just couldn't make it happen. But, yeah, I'm still open to it. One day I would like to." [H/T: TOI]

Do you want Batistia to come out of retirement and perform in WWE or AEW?

