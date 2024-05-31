"Don’t re-sign him Hunter," "My goat is coming home - Fans erupt after details of WWE legend's AEW contract emerges

A WWE legend's contract with AEW is set to expire soon, leading to a mixed reaction from the fans on X/Twitter. The star in question is none other than Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy has been out of action ever since he got injured in his No Disqualifications Match against Sammy Guevara a couple of months ago on AEW Rampage. Guevara accidentally landed on Jeff's head which resulted in the veteran reportedly suffering a concussion as well as a broken nose.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion confirmed that Jeff Hardy's contract is set to expire in June. The veteran also confirmed that Hardy has healed up from his injuries and is currently waiting for creative plans:

"Jeff Hardy’s contract with AEW expires around “mid-June [this year] or so” according to brother Matt Hardy."

The fans gave their reactions to the news and are divided on whether they want Hardy to stay with All Elite Wrestling or move to the WWE:

"my goat is coming home one last time" -Another tweeted.

"he’s going back to wwe/tna" -another predicted.

Meanwhile, other fans were hopeful that Jeff Hardy is headed back to the WWE.

Jeff Hardy could return to WWE after his AEW contract expires according to Ryback

Former WWE star Ryback recently spoke about the possibility of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Matt Hardy recently left AEW and is currently working as a free agent in TNA. The veteran recently confirmed that his brother Jeff Hardy's AEW contract is set to expire in June.

Speaking on The Ryback Show, the former Intercontinental Champion predicted that Matt Hardy will eventually sign with the WWE once Jeff Hardy's contract with All Elite Wrestling runs out. He also noted that the Hardys may be planning to have one final run in the WWE:

"So the curious thing would be is if Matt (Hardy) isn't signing with anybody, when is Jeff's contract up? Because what my feeling...when I saw this, is Jeff's AEW contract up anytime soon or in the foreseeable future, does anybody know?... So my theory on it is possibly, not knowing, obviously, is maybe Matt reached out to WWE and maybe they're interested in doing something with him and Jeff one last time, or something of that nature, right? And so maybe he just keeps himself busy here until Jeff is a free agent, possibly?" [26:12-26:51]

Jeff Hardy's All Elite Wrestling run has been underwhelming as the veteran has been mostly injured or out due to his personal issues. It will be interesting to see if he signs with the WWE in the future.

