Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho is arguably having one of his greatest runs in professional wrestling. But even the mighty can fall, The Ocho had a scary moment this past Tuesday on Dynamite. Jericho had a scary moment involving former WWE Superstar Jerry Lynn.

This week's episode of Dynamite was on a Tuesday Night. On the show, Jericho put his Ring of Honor World title on the line against former World Champion Dalton Castle. The overall match was good and in the end, the Jericho Appreciation Society leader picked up the win after hitting The Judas Effect. After the match, the ROH Champion was confronted by former WWE Superstar and former ROH World Champion Jerry Lynn. Jericho hit the Tombstone Piledriver on Lynn in the middle of the entrance ramp.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Chris Jericho hitting the Tombstone Piledriver. Cornette mentioned that the move was dangerous and The Ocho could have ended the life of the WWE veteran. He suggested that if someone is not familiar with how to execute the maneuver, then they should avoid doing it.

“Well somehow, after Jericho retained, Jericho and all of his minions ended up on the stage and Jerry Lynn was chastising them... Jericho picks up Jerry Lynn and gave him a Tombstone Piledriver on the stage, like he was my aunt Lola. In the words of Dusty Rhodes, ‘Don’t do sh*t you don’t know how to do. If you can’t do the move, don’t do the move." Jim Cornette said [04:19 - 4:54]

Cornette also mentioned that since Jericho had to modify the move, it looked bad and was not a good watch.

"He... realized that he was gonna kill him because he couldn’t do it, so he bent his knees and did like a squat and then kind of set down forward a little bit. I’ve gotten out of bed harder... I love Jerry Lynn, Known him since the f****** late 80’s. I’m not suggesting he should hurt him, I’m suggesting he should have done the f****** move.” [5:04 - 5:32]

You can watch the video below:

Chris Jericho wants to tarnish Ring of Honor's legacy

Ever since the former AEW World Champion defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become the ROH World Champion, he has vowed to tarnish the legacy and beat up former ROH champions and many more.

Chris Jericho refuses to follow the code of honor and has been challenging the former champions to a title match. In the past couple of weeks, he has also attacked non-wrestling personalities in Ring of Honor, such as the Ring of Honor announcers and commentators.

Chris Jericho has made a promise to wrestling fans that he will fight and defeat every single wrestler who has held the ROH World Title in the past.

