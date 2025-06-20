"Don't watch it"- Former World Champion on AEW PPVs running too long

AEW is heading towards its first-ever pay-per-view in the Lone Star State as it's set to host All In: Texas at the Globe Life Field. The company is notoriously known for their long PPVs, with their Double or Nothing PPV lasting for over four hours, with the kick-off show making the whole thing around six hours.

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo spoke out in defense of AEW's run time of PPVs. While talking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he claimed that it's Tony Khan's company and he can run it the way he sees fit.

"Two things I will say with that, and I've said them both already. Number one, it's Tony Khan's company. He could do whatever he wants to do. If it were your company, you could do whatever you want to do. If Tony Khan wants to have, you know 10, 30 minute matches, it's his company, it's his money. Number two, if you don't want to sit there and watch four or five hours of wrestling, don't. I mean how difficult is that? If you're watching a show bro and we're past the third hour and it's enough, don't watch it. Turn it off. I mean it's that simple man," Russo said. [From 1:09 onwards]

All In: Texas is the next big event coming for Tony Khan and his crew. This is their first-ever show in an American baseball stadium, and the card already has some exciting matches. Some of AEW's biggest stars, like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone, are all set to be in action in Arlington, Texas, on July 12, 2025.

