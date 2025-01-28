  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ricochet
  • Drew McIntyre makes brutally honest admission about AEW's Ricochet while rewatching WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Drew McIntyre makes brutally honest admission about AEW's Ricochet while rewatching WWE Royal Rumble 2024

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Jan 28, 2025 23:33 GMT
The One and Only takes flight (Image credit: AEW
The One and Only takes flight (Image credit: AEW's official Facebook page)

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 has almost arrived, and several superstars are gearing up for the big event by rewatching last year's Men's Rumble match. On the latest edition of WWE Playback, Drew McIntyre admitted that he missed a certain privilege he used to have with AEW's Ricochet.

Ricochet left the Stamford-based company last June and debuted for AEW a couple of months later. In his feud with Swerve Strickland, he adopted a sleazy, villainous persona, but for most of his career, he wowed fans with his innovative aerial offense.

However, Ricochet's acrobatic nature is a double-edged sword, and plenty of larger stars have used it against him in the past. On WWE Playback, Drew McIntyre's eyes lit up as he watched himself toss The One and Only across the ring at last year's Royal Rumble. The Scottish superstar wistfully admitted that he missed tossing the AEW star around:

also-read-trending Trending
"I miss throwing Ricochet around," McIntyre sighed. [From 46:26 to 46:29)

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

youtube-cover

Bill Apter doesn't see former WWE Superstar as main-event talent in AEW

Few predicted that Ricochet would turn heel so soon after joining All Elite Wrestling, but the former WWE Superstar has found a solid niche for himself with his current persona. He's even inspired fans to throw toilet paper at him at live shows.

The One and Only has employed some cheap tactics in his feud with Swerve Strickland, but legendary journalist Bill Apter doesn't think he'll make it to the main event scene as a heel. In a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Apter indicated that the 36-year-old's chance to be a main-event talent may have passed him by:

"I think it's too far gone to make him an upper level. I just don't think the fans are going to buy it. I do like, you know, they just got the whole heel persona and maybe, he's a member of MVP's gang there at this point, you know, since he keeps showing off the business card, but I just don't see him up in the main event."

Ricochet found success in the Continental Classic tournament late last year, but he was unable to become the AEW Continental Champion. If he emerges victorious in his high-profile feud with Swerve Strickland, he may find himself back in title contention, but whether he wins any gold this year remains to be seen.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी