Drew McIntyre steals AEW star's nickname on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE programming on tonight's episode of SmackDown. He came out to interrupt Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, who were present in the ring. After the show, The Scottish Warrior took to X/Twitter to refer to himself as "the Alpha", a moniker famously used by AEW star Konosuke Takeshita.

During the opening segment of tonight's SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton talked about their match at Night of Champions. Orton asked Cody to go to SummerSlam, beat John Cena, and bring home the Undisputed WWE Championship.

They were interrupted by a returning Drew McIntyre, who mocked both men, trying to pit them against each other. He was later RKO'd by Randy, which further hinted at a match between the two, which was later made official for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. Following the show, the Scottish Warrior shared a picture of himself from the show, saying that the Alpha is back.

"The Alpha is back."

Many fans thought that Drew stole this moniker as "the Alpha" is the nickname used by former AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita. It was also used by Chris Jericho at one point during the early days of his feud with Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Drew McIntyre reunited with 3MB stablemates amid his WWE hiatus

After he was written off WWE programming at the last Saturday Night's Main Event, Drew visited India to attend Jinder Mahal's wedding. At the occasion, he reunited with his 3MB stablemates Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.

Drew was a part of the 3MB faction during his first stint in the WWE. The group did not gain much popularity among the fans, and all three members were released from the company soon. However, they all came back together one more time at Jinder's wedding. He even shared some pictures from the event on his social media.

"Band back together," Drew captioned.

Fans loved to see Drew McIntyre dress up in ethnic Indian clothing for Jinder's special occasion. It'll be interesting to see if 3MB reunites in WWE again one day.

