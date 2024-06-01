"Dude needs to just go away," "Retire" - Fans react after Chris Jericho quits major role in AEW

FTW Champion Chris Jericho recently quit a major position in AEW. The fans have shared their honest opinions on the move.

Last night on AEW Rampage, FTW Champion Chris Jericho announced that he has stepped down from his role as a color commentator on Rampage. The veteran used to call the action with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the Friday night show. Jericho's reasoning for stepping down was for safety from the AEW stars, who want his FTW Championship.

The former WWE Champion further revealed that he now plans on having almost five segments on both Dynamite and Collision as he loves to get TV time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Chris Jericho has stepped down as a commentator on Rampage... but says he will be spending more time on Dynamite & Collision with 3, 4, 5 segments every week."

Some fans reacted and said that Chris Jericho should hang up his boots and retire.

"R e t i r e." another tweeted.

"Bro needs to step down as a wrestler," this fan stated.

Meanwhile, others praised Jericho's character and noted how the veteran is doing a great job in working the fans.

"Damn I love this version of Jericho WCW Jericho vibes," this fan stated.

"I like how they are letting him shoot in his promos now," wrote a fan.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Chris Jericho in AEW once The Learning Tree gimmick ends.

AEW star Chris Jericho will not be retiring from wrestling anytime soon

FTW Champion Chris Jericho's career has spanned over almost 30 years. The veteran has competed in WWE, WCW, ECW, NJPW, and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. He is the first-ever AEW World Champion and has a long-term contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ Sports, Chris Jericho revealed that he doesn't intend to hang up his boots anytime soon and has no timeline for his retirement.

"I know what I’m capable of, and the last thing I would do is just be here for the sake of being here. That’s not my vibe. I would never put a timeline on anything. It’s like Kiss does a retirement tour, and then two years later, they’re still on tour, and then ten years later, they’re done with it or whatever it may be. I’ve never been that type of guy to put a number on it. It’s how I feel." [H/T Ringside News]

Chris Jericho has been facing major backlash from fans who want him to retire from professional wrestling. However, the veteran seems unbothered by the hatred, as he has introduced the Learning Tree gimmick in All Elite Wrestling to fire back at the critics.