Dustin Rhodes apologizes during AEW Double or Nothing 2025 - "I let yall down"

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes sent a heartbreaking message during tonight's Double or Nothing event. The Natural participated in a high-stakes contest at the pay-per-view. He and Sammy Guevara have held the ROH World Tag Team Championship for several months and recently wished to hold another championship.
The Sons of Texas recently challenged The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Bobby Lashley and the team have had a busy few weeks. MJF was deliberately after the Syndicate as he wanted to join the group. Each week, he tried to do something unique to impress the mighty faction. A few days ago, he was officially inducted into The Hurt Syndicate.
On tonight's Double or Nothing, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin faced off against The Sons of Texas in an extremely violent match. Dustin Rhodes was an absolute daredevil for taking all the punishment The Hurt Syndicate had for him. MJF had a huge influence during the bout. After numerous close calls, Shelton pinned Sammy Guevara in the middle of the ring.
After the contest, Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter and apologized to everyone as he couldn't defeat the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.
"Sorry, feel like I let yall down!" he wrote.
It will be interesting to see who will be the next in line to challenge The Hurt Syndicate.