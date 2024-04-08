Dustin Rhodes breaks silence after Cody Rhodes finishes his story at WrestleMania XL

Dustin Rhodes sent out a heartfelt message for Cody Rhodes following his historic win at WrestleMania XL.

The Natural is currently signed to AEW. He has been a part of AEW since its beginning. He was previously a part of WWE and wrestled under the name Goldust.

Cody Rhodes has finally finished the story and won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He ended Roman Reigns' indomitable title run which extended more than 1300 days. Multiple superstars, including John Cena and The Undertaker, helped Cody win the title after an epic bout for the ages.

Throughout Cody's WrestleMania storyline, Dustin showed his support through social media. While many fans speculated about his possible appearance to help Cody on his road to redemption, him being under AEW's contract ensured he never showed up in the Stamford-based promotion. Despite his brother's absence, their mother was present to celebrate The American Nightmare's win at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Earlier, The Natural took to Twitter and shared a wholesome message to The American Nightmare.

"I love you brother! Now YOUR story begins!! Congrats Champ!!" Dustin shared.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how well Rhodes will be booked going forward as he beat one of the best modern-day champions in WWE, Roman Reigns.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Dustin Rhodes should have been a part of Cody Rhodes' story? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion