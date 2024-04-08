Dustin Rhodes, CJ Perry, and more react as Cody Rhodes finally finishes his story at WrestleMania XL

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes finally finished his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40, and a number of AEW stars including his brother, Dustin Rhodes, CJ Perry, and others reacted to the win.

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed championship for the second year in a row. The match was under 'Bloodline rules' this time, where fans witnessed chaos with all the Bloodline members interfering to keep Cody off the title.

Nonetheless, John Cena and even The Undertaker came to the aid of The American Nightmare and Cody dethroned Roman in the end. It was the biggest moment for Rhodes, as he was able to end the 1300+ day title reign of The Tribal Chief. Following his win, multiple AEW stars also reacted to Cody's Mania win.

Cody's brother and the current AEW star, Dustin Rhodes, CJ Perry, The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, and the wife of the late former All Elite star, Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper), Amanda Huber shared their heartfelt reactions to Cody's win:

Current AEW stars react to Cody Rhodes' win

Furthermore, Cody's better half and the former AEW star, Brandi Rhodes, the recently released star, Mike Santana, and The Indy God, Matt Cardona also had something to say about Cody's Mania victory:

Former AEW stars react to Cody's win at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes' plans after winning the Undisputed WWE title

Although Cody Rhodes has finally finished his story, this is just the beginning of his first WWE title reign. Speaking on WWE World prior to WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare said that maybe he'll change how the title looks after winning it.

Well, Cody has won the championship now and fans could expect him to introduce a new title design in the coming weeks. Only time will tell how Rhodes' first-ever WWE title reign goes.

