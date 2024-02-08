Dustin Rhodes congratulates Sting on becoming AEW World Tag Team Champion

Dustin Rhodes has congratulated Sting on becoming the new AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Darby Allin after they defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill on Dynamite this week.

Rhodes, who is a well-respected name in AEW and wrestling in general, took to Twitter to congratulate the WWE Hall of Famer after he picked up his first title in the company. He also mentioned Darby Allin in his emotional post.

“Man..... @Sting is such a gem. I have watched him for so long and even had the opportunity at a young age to tag with him on many occasions and learned a lot from him. So proud to call him a long time friend. AND, CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU AND @DarbyAllin on winning tag team gold!! #AEWDynamite,” he tweeted.

It was a great match as Sting and Darby Allin came out of the gates, all guns blazing against Starks and Bill. There was one worrying spot for The Vigilante after he hit himself on the exposed turnbuckle.

Despite that, he got up and hit Starks with a Scorpion Death Drop to pick up the win and, in the process, win his first title in AEW.

