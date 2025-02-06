Dustin Rhodes drops 5-word message after huge AEW announcement involving MJF

The current ROH World Tag Team Champion, Dustin Rhodes, sent out a message to the former AEW World Champion, MJF. The message was sent after a huge announcement following their confrontation on Dynamite.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman came out and addressed his feud with Jeff Jarrett. He also took a shot at the veteran, saying it's All Elite Wrestling, not All "Elderly" Wrestling. Dustin Rhodes interrupted MJF, and the two had a heated back-and-forth of words before it turned into a brawl.

Right before MJF finished saying Dustin is only relevant because of his little brother, citing Cody Rhodes, Dustin lost it and punched Max in the face. Several security personnel had to separate the two, and the brawl ended with MJF hitting a low blow on Dustin. Rhodes is slated to face MJF for the first time ever next week on AEW Dynamite live from Austin, Texas, following their confrontation.

Meanwhile, the former Goldust took to X (fka Twitter) to react to the match announcement against Maxwell. He sent the following five-word message to the former World Champion:

"RUN!! This is Texas BOY!"

Dustin Rhodes opens up on his retirement plans

The Natural, Dustin Rhodes, recently opened up on his potential retirement plans from wrestling. Speaking on the Unbreakable podcast recently, Dustin admitted that 'the inevitable is almost here,' and he may have two or three years left before hanging up his boots.

"I just know the inevitable is almost here, and that's gonna be a hard thing to deal with. You know, I think I may have two/three years left that I can go full steam and then what? It's like, that's something I'm really, really gonna have to work on," Dustin stated.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old legend continues to perform at his fullest. He is also the current ROH Tag Team and six-man Tag Team Champion. It remains to be seen how he fares in his match against MJF next week.

