Dustin Rhodes picked up multiple injuries on AEW Rampage, gives medical update

Dustin Rhodes gave a medical update after suffering multiple injuries during his match on the latest episode of AEW Rampage.

Rhodes faced Lance Archer on Friday night's opening salvo. After their match, The Murderhawk Monster busted The Natural wide open and proceeded to chokeslam him through a table outside.

The two rekindled their rivalry after challenging each other last week on Dynamite. They also faced off in 2020 in the TNT Championship Tournament semifinals, where Archer came out victorious.

In a video tweet, Rhodes said that he had a busted eardrum that required five stitches in his head. However, he reiterated that he was in good spirits and would not go anywhere.

"Hey guys, rough night, told you all I’d give you an update,” he said. “Got five stitches in the head. Pretty sore. The main thing is that I have a busted eardrum. Cannot hear out of it at all. But guess what? I’m in good spirits and I’m not going anywhere," Rhodes said.

Check out this video tweet:

Archer replied to Rhodes' video tweet. He said that The Natural can think whatever he wants to stay positive.

Dustin Rhodes was victorious on AEW Rampage

Dustin Rhodes squared off against rival Lance Archer in the opening match of Rampage last night.

Before the match, The Murderhawk Monster tried to assault one of Rhodes' students from his wrestling academy. However, The Natural stopped the big man from punishing his student as the match started.

During the match, the 33-year veteran tried to jump on the former ECW star. Instead, the latter evaded as Rhodes went crashing outside.

Both competitors exchanged finishers with one another. The Natural delivered a Cross Rhodes while Archer executed a Chokeslam, both for a nearfall.

Towards the end of the match, Archer tried to mock Rhodes but got rammed in an exposed turnbuckle. The Natural capitalized with a jack knife pin for the victory.

Visibly upset, Archer proceeded to beat up Rhodes on the outside. Dustin's students came out to help their mentor but to no avail. Lance ended the assault by chokeslamming The Natural through a table.

With the way things transpired on Friday, the Dustin Rhodes-Lance Archer rivalry is far from over. There is certainly no love lost between the two.

Do you think Rhodes will get the better of Archer upon his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can check out the full results on Rampage here.

Edited by Debottam Saha