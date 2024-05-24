Dustin Rhodes invites WWE Hall of Famer's son to train with him - "Door will always be open"

Dustin Rhodes has invited a WWE Hall of Famer's son to train with him. Rhodes has often been seen as a mentor for younger talent and is one of the most experienced stars still currently active.

Sting is considered an icon in the world of professional wrestling. He wrestled for several decades and always managed to stay relevant in the business. He first made a name for himself in WCW before he moved on to TNA Wrestling where he performed for several years. After his run in TNA ended, he went on to have a lackluster career in WWE. When it looked like he was done wrestling, Sting returned to the ring in AEW where he turned back the clock against many other young athletes. Sting retired from wrestling earlier this year at AEW Revolution 2024.

Sting's sons were also involved in his retirement match as they came out dressed as different versions of The Icon. One of his sons Steve Borden recently posted a photo on social media of a camping tent. Seeing this picture, Dustin Rhodes offered him the chance to train at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy.

"When you're ready, come on to Austin, Tx and stop by @AcademyRhodes Door will always be open."

Dustin Rhodes shares a heartfelt message about Toni Storm

Toni Storm has been doing some of her best work in AEW. She reinvented herself and added an extra layer of depth to her character that has helped her stay on top of the division.

Hence, Dustin Rhodes recently took to social media to praise Toni Storm for the work she has put into her character.

"An absolute gem of a character and human being who has 110% invested in herself and this character."

Dustin's last match was on the 10th April episode of AEW Dynamite against Samoa Joe. Since then, he has wrestled in any match.

