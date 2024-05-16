Dustin Rhodes sends a heartfelt message for female AEW star - "Absolute gem of a character"

A top female AEW star has been doing some of her best work in years. This has garnered some praise from Dustin Rhodes.

Toni Storm has been one of the most promising stars in women's wrestling for a long time. This is what helped her get a contract with WWE. However, she quickly hit her ceiling in the Stamford-based promotion and left for AEW. While she initially started off her AEW career with a bang, she quickly began to fizzle out. Hence, she reinvented herself and her gimmick and became Timeless Toni Storm - a character reminiscent of a 1950s actress.

Since then, she has upped her promo work and even won the AEW World Championship. Storm's character work has gotten her critical acclaim from fans and critics alike. Even Dustin Rhodes took to social media to give his honest opinion on Timeless Toni Storm:

"An absolute gem of a character and human being who has 110% invested in herself and this character."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

EC3 offers a World Title shot to Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes has accomplished everything there is to do in this business. From his days as Goldust in WWE to his current run in All Elite Wrestling, Dustin has proven himself to be a legend in the business. However, he is yet to win a World Title.

EC3 who is the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion offered a title shot to Dustin during his appearance on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast:

"Maybe we should talk," EC3 stated. "Now, I don't know if [it will happen]. Dustin would be a great competitor. He's one of the GOATs of all time. I mean, he's so fluid, so great motion, so gifted, and older. He got better with age, it's crazy. I don't wanna wrestle Dustin. I wanna wrestle Seven!" [2:15 – 2:34]

It will be interesting to see if Dusty Rhodes will take EC3 up on his offer for a World Title match.