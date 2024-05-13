Dustin Rhodes receives world title match offer from ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

Dustin Rhodes has never held a world title despite widely being viewed as one of the most talented wrestlers of the last three decades. EC3, the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, is willing to put his title on the line against the veteran AEW star.

On August 27, 2023, EC3 defeated Tyrus to capture NWA's most prestigious championship for the first time. The title has been held by more than 50 wrestlers, including Dustin's brother Cody and late father Dusty.

EC3 appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. The 41-year-old offered to defend his title against Dustin Rhodes. He also jokingly said he would like to face the wrestling legend's former WCW persona Seven.

"Maybe we should talk," EC3 stated. "Now, I don't know if [it will happen]. Dustin would be a great competitor. He's one of the GOATs of all time. I mean, he's so fluid, so great motion, so gifted, and older. He got better with age, it's crazy. I don't wanna wrestle Dustin. I wanna wrestle Seven!" [2:15 – 2:34]

Watch the video above to hear EC3's take on an aspect of Cody Rhodes' WWE character he dislikes.

Possible issue with booking Dustin Rhodes vs. EC3

While EC3 competes in the NWA, Dustin Rhodes is contracted to AEW as a wrestler and coach.

EC3 has no plans to work for AEW, but he still hopes a first-time-ever meeting with Rhodes can happen one day.

"I'd love to do that. I don't know where it could take place. He's in AEW contract, I'm in the NWA, but I would make it happen. I'd jump through hoops to make that happen," EC3 claimed. [2:41 – 2:50]

EC3 also took a dig at "stoogy yes men" in AEW, seemingly ruling out any possibility that he could face Rhodes at Forbidden Door on June 30.

What are your thoughts on Dustin Rhodes vs. EC3? Hit the Discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback