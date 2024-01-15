Dustin Rhodes issues bold declaration as two WWE legends prepare for championship clash

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes is coming off a big win over Willie Mack on last night's episode of Collision, but the 54-year-old has an even bigger challenge lined up for Dynamite this week. Rhodes took to social media today with a bold message ahead of his clash with Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

Following his win over Willie Mack, Rhodes was interrupted by The Patriarch and his entourage on AEW Collision. Christian Cage had a warning for The Natural, but Dustin wasn't hearing it. The 35-year veteran issued a challenge for Christian's TNT Championship, and the match was later made official.

This coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, the two former WWE Superstars will clash for the coveted title. Dustin Rhodes took to X today and sent a message to the young stars of the wrestling world, declaring that they will want to study his beatdown of the villainous Patriarch:

"You kids are gonna want to study this one. #NaturalBornLegend bout to whoop a man. #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork WEDNESDAY NIGHT!!!" wrote Dustin.

Dustin Rhodes predicts that rising AEW star will be World Champion in 2024

At 54 years old, Dustin Rhodes is still giving his all in the ring. Despite his work in AEW primarily being backstage, The Natural still finds the time to compete against the younger talent in the company, and fans are always happy to see him.

Dustin stepped in for Keith Lee and faced Swerve Strickland at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. The two engaged in a hard-hitting bout, with Swerve claiming victory.

Despite not liking the villainous Strickland, Dustin recently gave him props and predicted that he will be AEW World Champion before the year is out:

"As much as I don't like @swerveconfident as a person, since our first match in Texas to last night...... he has become a Beast and will be world champion in 2024. #RespectYourGame, but you're still a pr**k," he tweeted.

Strickland is one of the fastest-rising stars in All Elite Wrestling, and many fans are confident that he will be a champion sooner rather than later.

