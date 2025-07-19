Dustin Rhodes issues a statement following massive title win in AEW

Dustin Rhodes claimed a memorable moment more than three decades into his pro wrestling career at AEW All In: Texas. Following his remarkable yet emotional title win, The Natural had a message for the fans who had supported him the entire time.Much like his younger brother, Cody Rhodes, did at WrestleMania 40, Dustin Rhodes had his 'Finish the Story' moment at All In: Texas. The former Goldust became a part of a four-way match for the TNT Championship after the former champion, Adam Cole, was revealed not to be medically cleared to compete and had to vacate the gold. He went up against young stars such as Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, and his own partner, Sammy Guevara.While not many expected it, Rhodes did the unthinkable and pinned Garcia to etch one of the biggest wins of his career in front of a sellout Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With The Natural winning his first major singles title since 1999, he took to his X to announce that he will reflect on his victory on the upcoming edition of AEW Collision.&quot;Come listen to me preach tomorrow on #AEWonTNT #AEWCollision,&quot; Dustin wrote.A veteran gave his honest take on Dustin Rhodes' title win at AEW All In TexasDustin Rhodes' title victory at AEW All In: Texas was a heartwarming sight not just for wrestling fans but to even himself. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter was very happy for the WWE legend to have gotten his well-deserved moment in the spotlight.&quot;He sat in that corner when they presented him with that TNT belt. He sat in that corner and wept that it was like a highlight of his career, that with three other competitors in there, three younger guys from AEW, three world-class competitors, that he was given the opportunity to get the TNT belt. And wow, I really felt it for him.&quot;With The Natural holding a top AEW championship and several younger stars gunning for him, it will be interesting to see who steps up to him first.