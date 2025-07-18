"I really felt it for him" - Veteran shares honest thoughts after Dustin Rhodes' win at AEW All In (Exclusive)

AEW All In was a memorable pay-per-view for the fans with several exciting matches on offer. It proved to be special for one of the stars who has been with the promotion since its inception, Dustin Rhodes. The Natural was unexpectedly placed in a bout for the TNT Championship after Adam Cole had to relinquish the title due to injury issues.

Rhodes was put up against three young and talented AEW stars and emerged victorious. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter shared his honest thoughts after his win as well, stating that he "really felt it for him" after seeing the 56-year-old tear up in the ring following his win.

Apter was speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, talking about Dustin Rhodes' title win. He was visibly happy for the veteran wrestler, who was given the opportunity to become champion against talents like Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia, all of whom competed against Rhodes.

"He sat in that corner when they presented him with that TNT belt. He sat in that corner and wept that it was like a highlight of his career, that with three other competitors in there, three younger guys from AEW, three world-class competitors, that he was given the opportunity to get the TNT belt. And wow, I really felt it for him," Apter said. [2:00 onwards]

Dustin Rhodes' TNT Title win at All In 2025 was extremely special for the veteran as it marked his first singles title with the promotion. The icing on the cake was the fact that The Natural got to celebrate his moment in his home state of Texas, and once again, a Rhodes is a TNT Champion in AEW.

